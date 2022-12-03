Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of JRI stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 83.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $295,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 70.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

