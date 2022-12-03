Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of JRI stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.22.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
