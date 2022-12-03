Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.18. 445,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,725. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.