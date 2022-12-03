Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.18. 445,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,725. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 325,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

