Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

