Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 42,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $450,418.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 42,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,418.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 289.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 161.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

