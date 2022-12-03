Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.493 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQX. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

