Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 30th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NMZ stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
