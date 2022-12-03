Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 30th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMZ stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMZ. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75,576 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 51,517 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

