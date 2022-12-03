Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance
NIQ stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.