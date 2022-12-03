Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance

NIQ stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

