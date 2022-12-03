Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

