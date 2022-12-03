Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.