Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JFR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

