Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 30th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,566. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
