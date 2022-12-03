Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUW. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 126,121 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.