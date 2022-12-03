Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $17.33.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
