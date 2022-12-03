Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NVG opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

