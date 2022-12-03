Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:NVG opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.96.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
