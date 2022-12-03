NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Short Interest Update

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NuVasive by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,674,000 after purchasing an additional 386,996 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in NuVasive by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,089,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 665,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

