NULS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.45 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, NULS has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $19.45 million and $5.22 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

