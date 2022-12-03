NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 368,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,586. NOW has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
