NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 368,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,586. NOW has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in NOW by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NOW by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in NOW by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

