Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $1,735,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,346,905.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,542,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.35. 2,761,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.71. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $321.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.