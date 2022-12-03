Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $1,735,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,346,905.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,542,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.35. 2,761,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.71. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $321.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Moderna by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.