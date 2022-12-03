Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 890.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

