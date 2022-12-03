North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.61

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.61 and traded as high as C$38.32. North West shares last traded at C$37.93, with a volume of 80,709 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWC. TD Securities upgraded North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get North West alerts:

North West Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.50.

North West Increases Dividend

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$578.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5500002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. North West’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

About North West

(Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.