Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE NAT opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $725.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -21.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 127.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 5.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 174,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 52.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

