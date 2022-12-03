Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 552,501 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552,501 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

USB stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.59.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.