Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $29,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.09.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.