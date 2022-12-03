Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,769 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Snowflake worth $31,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,647,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,699 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Shares of SNOW opened at $149.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $377.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

