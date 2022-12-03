Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of HubSpot worth $18,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $303.96 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $797.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.