Nordea Investment Management AB Has $38.46 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.44% of Vail Resorts worth $38,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $117,740,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,328.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 146,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 143,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,625,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

MTN stock opened at $256.51 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $348.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

