Nordea Investment Management AB Has $27.67 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,029 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Darden Restaurants worth $27,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $145.48 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.