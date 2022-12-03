Nordea Investment Management AB Has $20.07 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $20,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nasdaq by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,190 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NDAQ opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
