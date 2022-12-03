Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,665 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.49% of Cognex worth $36,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 183.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

