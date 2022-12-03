NKN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.13 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One NKN coin can now be bought for about $0.0900 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $54.13 million and approximately $19.53 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NKN has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009782 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.57 or 0.06294555 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00503917 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

