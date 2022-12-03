Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $192,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,729.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NKLA opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nikola by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

