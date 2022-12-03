NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

NYSE NKE opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $173.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

