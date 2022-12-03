Nexum (NEXM) Price Reaches $0.0544 on Top Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $267,746.17 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 71.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

