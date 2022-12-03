NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.54 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.33). Approximately 781,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,569,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.40 ($1.33).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £652.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

