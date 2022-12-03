NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Update

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NEXGEL Stock Up 2.6 %

NXGL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.46. NEXGEL has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 278.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

NEXGEL Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of NEXGEL as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.