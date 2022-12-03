Newport Trust Co Sells 38,832 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,832 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.29% of Kraft Heinz worth $119,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,382 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 17,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

