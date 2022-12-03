Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Newpark Resources

In related news, Director Donald Win Young purchased 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,547.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NR stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

