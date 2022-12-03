Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Down 20.6% in November

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Newegg Commerce Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NEGG stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Newegg Commerce has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 167,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Finally, Triatomic Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

