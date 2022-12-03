NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 105.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,022,000 after buying an additional 672,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Entegris by 114.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,440,000 after purchasing an additional 473,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $155.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.21.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.