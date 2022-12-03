NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 5,511 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after buying an additional 294,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Shares of PLD opened at $116.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average is $118.48. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

