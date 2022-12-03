NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 2,126 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after acquiring an additional 446,716 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $256.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.35 and its 200 day moving average is $245.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.