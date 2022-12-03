NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $964,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,135,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $396,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $408.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.