NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,088,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $145.46 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.18.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

