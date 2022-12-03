NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 5,467 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 80,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $3,932,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 83.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.92. The company has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.