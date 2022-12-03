NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 4,127 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 252.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

DLTR stock opened at $151.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average is $153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

