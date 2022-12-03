NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 10,189 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 78.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APAM. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

