NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 4,813 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $185,365,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $106.66 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

