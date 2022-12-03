NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 4,143 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.68.

NYSE:KR opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

