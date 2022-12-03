NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 11,089 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

