NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,922,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 45.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $197.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

