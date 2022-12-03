NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 4,954 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 5.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Aflac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.