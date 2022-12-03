NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 516.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $270.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

